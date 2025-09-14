SEPTA set to restore full service; increase fares on Sunday

The Brief SEPTA service has fully returned for Philly riders starting on Sunday. The restored service also comes with a fare increase. Commuters are happy to have their usual routes back.



SEPTA service is back in full swing across Philadelphia this weekend, but riders will have to pay more to catch a ride.

What we know:

FOX 29's Greg Payne was live at the Frankfurt Transit Center on Sunday morning as full SEPTA service was set to return, and a fare increase went into effect.

An abundance of buses could be seen coming in and out of the station as one rider said she was "so happy" she could take her direct route again.

Another woman expressed her surprise at the fare increase when she boarded the bus on Sunday morning.

SEPTA fares will now cost $2.90 for several services, up from the previous $2.50 fare.

The backstory:

SEPTA's restored service follows a judge's order, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio's approval to use $394 million in capital assistance funding to maintain daily operations.

Bus and metro services had been reduced by 20 percent for nearly three weeks due to a lack of state funding as SEPTA faced a $213 million deficit.