Shapiro approves SEPTA's funding request to maintain mass transit service for 2 years

The Brief Gov. Shapiro approved SEPTA's request to use nearly $400M in capital assistance funds. Shapiro criticized Senate Republicans for "refusing a long-term solution" on mass transit funding. SEPTA was ordered by a judge last week to reverse their 20% service cuts.



Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday approved SEPTA's request to use up to $394M in capital assistance funds to maintain daily operations.

This comes after a judge ordered SEPTA to restore services the transportation authority had slashed as part of its sweeping cuts at the start of the month.

What we know:

First-term Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Monday directed Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll to approve SEPTA's request to use nearly $400M in capital assistance to maintain daily operations.

This decision came after SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer sent a letter to PennDOT requesting the money to help "preserve existing services and avoid planned service cuts for the next two years."

In the past, Shapiro's administration had proposed the first major increase in state transit funding in more than a decade, including $292M in additional funding for mass transit, and earmarking $153M in federal highway funds for SEPTA to prevent immediate service cuts.

This approval, they say, will ensure that SEPTA will continue to provide "critical transportation services ahead of high-profile events in 2026, including America's 250th anniversary, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All-Star Game."

What they're saying:

Gov. Shapiro, a Democrat, blamed Pennsylvania Senate Republicans for "refusing a long-term solution" on mass transit funding.

"Unfortunately, Senate Republicans have refused to agree to a long-term solution that provides certainty and does no also unfairly raid mass transit capital dollars for unrelated expenditures," Shapiro said in a statement. "The Shapiro Administration believe Pennsylvanians who rely on SEPTA deserve service that helps them get to work, school, or wherever they need to go."

The backstory:

Facing a $300+ million fiscal crisis, SEPTA slashed services by 20% at the beginning of the month, resulting in more than 30 bus routes being discontinued and more.

A judge ruled last week that SEPTA must reverse the service cuts, but it can continue ahead with a planned 21.5% fare hike.