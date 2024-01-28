SEPTA shooting suspect sought after man left critically injured Sunday morning: officials
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man was found shot on the street after officials say a fight erupted into a shooting at a SEPTA station.
Police responded to the shooting at the 52nd Street Station in West Philadelphia around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Two men were onboard a westbound train when they got into a confrontation.
As one man exited the train, officials say the other fired his gun several times, striking the victim in the back.
The victim was found on a street outside the station, and taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.
SEPTA officials released a photo of the suspect captured by surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them.