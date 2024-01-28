SEPTA shooting suspect sought after man left critically injured Sunday morning: officials

article

A 51-year-old man was found shot on the street after officials say a fight erupted into a shooting at a SEPTA station.

Police responded to the shooting at the 52nd Street Station in West Philadelphia around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were onboard a westbound train when they got into a confrontation.

As one man exited the train, officials say the other fired his gun several times, striking the victim in the back.

The victim was found on a street outside the station, and taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

SEPTA officials released a photo of the suspect captured by surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.