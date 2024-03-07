SEPTA riders shaken up after series of shootings on or around Philly public transportation

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira checked the temperature of loyal Septa riders after four separate shootings in or around SEPTA buses occurred over the course of just four days.

"I have anxiety, yes and it makes me panic," said Alvin Dowley, Septa rider. "It’s getting worse and worse.

The mood Thursday was somber, speaking with SEPTA riders less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at a bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia.

Many of whom are life-long Philadelphians that are now fearful every day.

"I grew up on SEPTA, I took SEPTA every day through high school. To and from store to store and it’s sad to know that that’s what the city has come to." Catlyn Kelly, SEPTA rider. "It makes me scared to get on SEPTA everyday, but unfortunately, I have to go to work, pay bills, but it worries me every day."

For Catlyn Kelly she says she has to make what now feels like a life-or-death decision, simply getting on the bus.

"I mean yeah I can take an Uber, but in my case, SEPTA is much cheaper, but I mean I hesitate every morning and every night."

The latest incident shook up Septa riders across the city, knowing three gunmen opened fire on eight Northeast High School kids waiting to board a Septa bus.

When asked what her biggest concerns are about travelling via Septa, Amanda Basso said, "my kids."

"It’s just terrible. And anything goes on the bus. The bus drivers I guess they don’t wanna put their lives at risk so I understand but it’s sad," said Tina Carter.

Carter says the impact of young people having easy access to guns cannot be ignored.

"We need parents in the home. I don’t know where these parents are at, but they need to find out what their kids are getting into." Carter continued. "That’s why all this gun violence is happening because parents are not getting involved and it used to be I’m gonna check your room. They’re not doing that. You have to get involved with these kids. You cannot let these kids raise themselves."