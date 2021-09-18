SEPTA to offer free rides home after Eagles home opener

article

SEPTA is partnering with NRG to offer sports fans free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after the Eagles versus 49ers game this Sunday, September 19.

The Broad Street Line serves Lincoln Financial Field and other venues at the Sports and Entertainment Complex in South Philadelphia.

Free rides from NRG Station will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Kickoff at the Linc is 1 p.m.

According to officials, the Free Rides Program is aimed at offering a safe and convenient post-game travel option for fans.

"SEPTA is thrilled to offer Sports Express service and free-rides home for the Eagles’ home opener," said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards. "We are looking forward to an exciting season, and SEPTA is ready for fans with safe and convenient travel options on the Broad Street Line and connecting services."

