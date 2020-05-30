SEPTA to shut down all service beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday due to Philadelphia riots, looting

article

SEPTA will shut down all service on Sunday at 6 p.m. and service will remain suspended until Monday at 6 a.m. due to continued riots and looting throughout the city.

This shutdown includes all SEPTA service in the City of Philadelphia and the suburbs, including all bus and trolley routes, all service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, all Regional Rail service and CCT/Paratransit service.

PATCO announced it will be operating limited service with trains running in New Jersey only. Full service will not resume until at least 6 a.m. Monday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew starting on Sunday at 6 p.m. that will last until 6 a.m. Monday.

For the latest updates on SEPTA service, check SEPTA.org.