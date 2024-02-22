SEPTA: Train stranded after being sent onto Amtrak line with no power

article

SEPTA passengers on a Wilmington line train were briefly stranded in Philadelphia on Thursday morning after the train was sent onto an Amtrak rail with no power.

SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the Wilmington line train, which starts in Newark and ends at 30th Street Station, runs on Amtrak rails and is dispatched by Amtrak.

The train was stopped during the morning rush hour after SEPTA said Amtrak dispatch sent it onto "a section of rail with no power."

Busch said the train had power on three of its four cars, allowing the heaters to work while the stranded passengers waited for another train.