SEPTA's largest union preparing for possible strike; 5,300 workers set to walk off job as deadline looms

SEPTA's largest union is preparing for a possible strike, with 5,300 drivers, mechanics, maintenance workers, and custodians set to walk off the job unless the union and SEPTA can come to a deal by this Thursday.

Members of TWU Local 234 say that safety is the most important issue to them. They say they want several safety enhancements to ensure they will make it home to their families night after night, and they’re not backing down.

"If we need to walk, we will walk," said one transportation worker as members of TWU Local 234 prepared the picket signs ahead of a strike deadline just three days away.

These workers say their safety on the job is nonnegotiable and they’re asking SEPTA to step up.

"It's hard to come to this job and feel safe when they go out every day dealing with the public — it's very hard," said SEPTA bus driver Bob Gillespie.

"I’ve been here for 20 years and I’ve seen a lot of things. We lost a brother last year. It's important we get out here; let them know safety will have us out. We will walk," added Malikah, a subway cashier for 20 years.

Malikah and her colleagues are calling for specific safety enhancements.

"For the bullet-proof glasses, officers on buses patrolling the system," she explained. "Make sure they hold people accountable, you cannot harm us and think that's okay."

The union says that SEPTA has offered them a one-year contract with no wage increase.

A SEPTA spokesperson tells FOX 29 that the agency remains committed to good faith negotiations. However, there are challenges.

"Looming over these negotiations -- and SEPTA overall -- is the fiscal crisis that threatens our ability to provide affordable and reliable public transportation throughout the city and region. We have been working closely with lawmakers and Gov. Shapiro on this critical issue; however, there is currently no solution in sight. This is significantly impacting our efforts in these negotiations," the spokesperson stated.

At the TWU Local 234 headquarters, a clear message is displayed: "Stalling on better safety and security equals SEPTA strike."

Workers say striking is not the goal — they remain hopeful that a deal can be reached.

"We don't want to go out, but we gotta stand up, you know? We have to stand for what we believe in," said Gillespie.

The negotiations have been ongoing for the last several months. The strike deadline is Thursday at midnight.