Serial thief targets popular pet stores in Philadelphia area, owner says

Well-known pet store franchise, Doggie Style Pets, have become victims of a serial thief in the Philadelphia area, according to the owner.

As a result of the robberies, the stores in the area are reducing their cash on hand and strongly encourage customers to pay with credit or debit cards if possible, as said in a statement released to the public Tuesday.

According to the statement, "the Philadelphia police already have strong leads, and are confident they will find and arrest the perpetrator."

Doggie Style Pets has ten stores in the Philadelphia area, two in New Jersey and one in California.

They ask if anyone has information about the suspect responsible, to please call 215-922-6023.