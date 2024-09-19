Sesame Place found not liable in federal lawsuit where plaintiffs claimed racial discrimination

article

Sesame Place has been found not liable in a federal lawsuit where plaintiffs claimed the Bucks County theme park and some of its employees discriminated against Black and Hispanic children.

The lawsuit was filed after several videos went viral back in 2022, allegedly showing costumed characters ignoring minority children.

The plaintiffs were seeking more than $50 million in damages.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In a statement, Sesame Place said:

"The facts presented demonstrate that we treat our guests equally. We are constantly learning and improving and we’re committed to using our parks to help build a more inclusive experience for our guests."