Sesame Place found not liable in federal lawsuit where plaintiffs claimed racial discrimination
article
LANGHORNE, Pa. - Sesame Place has been found not liable in a federal lawsuit where plaintiffs claimed the Bucks County theme park and some of its employees discriminated against Black and Hispanic children.
The lawsuit was filed after several videos went viral back in 2022, allegedly showing costumed characters ignoring minority children.
The plaintiffs were seeking more than $50 million in damages.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Sesame Place facing backlash after woman posts video of 2 girls being ignored by theme park character
- 'Hollow apologies': Sesame Place must take action after 'traumatic' character snubs, social work expert says
- Sesame Place facing discrimination complaints after more videos of children being ignored come to light
In a statement, Sesame Place said:
"The facts presented demonstrate that we treat our guests equally. We are constantly learning and improving and we’re committed to using our parks to help build a more inclusive experience for our guests."