Several female refugees raped by resettlement case worker in New Castle County: police

A man who worked for a nonprofit resettlement service is being accused of raping several female refugees he was assigned to help, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

Investigators started looking into 40-year-old Asadullah Parde when officers received a harassment report involving several victims last month.

The victims, identified as refugees, reported that Parde asked them on dates, made inappropriate comments, sent messages at inappropriate times, and showed up to their homes unannounced.

"If the victims refused to go on dates, he would refuse to hand over documents and permits that the victims needed," according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say an investigation determined that the resettlement worker sexually assaulted at least three women on multiple occasions.

However, police say they are concerned more victims who are afraid to come forward. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Padre was arrested over the weekend and charged with rape, sexual extortion, coercion, and unlawful sexual contact.