Suspects sought after stealing bikes, electronics from North Philadelphia home while victim was asleep: police

Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is looking to identify suspects they say robbed a home in North Philadelphia.

On October 28, 2023, at approximately 5:00am on the 2200 block of North 19th Street, police say three suspects forced their way into the victim's home through the front door while she was asleep.

Once inside, they say the suspects took numerous electronic items and three bicycles then fled in an unknown direction.

If you see these suspects, do not approach, contact 911 immediately. If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact Det. Addison, Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

