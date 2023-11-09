Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down all lanes on I-295 southbound in Mount Laurel

article

A crash involving a tractor trailer is causing some traffic mayhem for commuters in South Jersey Thursday morning.

All southbound lanes on Interstate 295 near Exit 43 in Mount Laurel Township were shut down just before 9 a.m.

Multiple serious injuries were reported with at least one person taken to a local hospital, according to state police.

SKYFOX was live over the scene of the jack-knifed tractor trailer, and completely shut down roadway.

Closures are expected to last until at least noon as an investigation continues. All traffic is being detoured off Exit 43 for alternate routes.