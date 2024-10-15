Transit bus, 2 tractor-trailers involved in multi-vehicle crash on NJ Turnpike

article

No one was seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that included a transit bus and two tractor trailers.

State Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the outer lanes on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 7.

Six vehicles – two tractor trailers, a transit bus, a flatbed truck, a box truck, and a transit van – were involved in the midday crash.

Burlington County dispatchers said about 20 people sought medical attention for injuries that state police later called "non-life-threatening."

The crash snarled traffic on the multi-lane highway, with motorists using the shoulder of the road to pass by the crash site.