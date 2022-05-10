Teens among 4 hurt in Kensington shooting Tuesday morning, police say

article

Four people, including two teenagers, are in the hospital after a shooting in Kensington late Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before noon.

Officers responded to the scene and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken to Temple University Hospital.

Two of the victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are in critical condition after both were shot in the upper body.

A 16-year-old girl is stable after suffering a graze wound to the arm. A 32-year-old man is also stable after he was shot once in the right arm.

Four nearby schools were placed on lockdown following the incident, but those lockdowns have since been listed.

No weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

The shooting took place feet away from where a fatal crash claimed the lives of a driver and two pedestrians earlier Tuesday morning.