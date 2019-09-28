Sexual assault charges dismissed against former police officer

article

A judge dismissed sexual assault charges against a former Philadelphia police officer during a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Novice Sloan was arrested in September accused of an alleged assault in August.

Sloan was placed on a 30-day suspension in September with intent to dismiss, according to police. He was assigned to the 17th police district in South Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say they are reviewing their options, including re-filing charges.

