Sharon Hill family searching for 14-year-old son's emotional support dog

A local family is hoping for the safe return of their beloved dog, but the animal is more than just a pet.

The Bolar family in Sharon Hill has now had several sleepless nights knowing their dog Ruzteze is gone.

The 15-pound Parson terrier is the emotional support dog for 14-year-old Amare, who has autism.

Rusteze got out of a back door on Friday without his collar and hasn't been seen since. Amare has been beside himself without his best friend.

"He is his companion. And he's the one who helps him throughout the day," Christina Bolar, Amare's mother, said. "He's the one who is part of the community. The community knows him."

The family has been putting up posters, going to police stations and visiting shelters. They also set up a drone to help find the dog.

"We just want him home so he can do his job, which is [to be] his friend and be our pet," Christina said.

The family is convinced someone may have their dog since he's good with people and he was not wearing a collar.

If you know where the dog is, call Sharon Hill police or contact FOX 29's Chris O'Connell on social media.

A Sharon Hill mother is searching for her family dog, which serves as an emotional support animal for her son, who has autism.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter