Officials: Conestoga High School parent snuck into locker room, told wrestling team to defy mask rules

A Chester County high school banned a parent who officials say snuck into the locker room and delivered a speech to members of the wrestling team about defying the school's mask rule.

Officials at Conestoga High School said the incident happened last Friday and the parent has since been banned from being on Tredyffrin/Easttown School District property.

The school said police were contacted about the incident, but no charges have been reported.

"Entering the locker rooms by anyone other than authorized students or staff is prohibited," the district said in a short statement. "We have enhanced security in this area and have reinforced appropriate procedures with all coaches."

The parent's speech happened on the same day school officials said some students participated in a mask protest during which they took off their masks and left the school.

Conestoga switched to remote learning Monday after social media discussions among students about the school's mask policy turned threatening and violent, according to officials.

The school and local authorities spent Monday investigating the weekend banter and concluded that there were no active threats.

In-person class resumed on Tuesday under a two-hour delay and an enhanced police presence. Students were also encouraged to refrain from organized gatherings during school.

"The school needs a period of calm and deescalation right now," a message to families said. "We recognize students’ right to expression and are willing as an administration to work with student leaders on channeling those expressions in ways that do not challenge our ability to hold in-person school."

