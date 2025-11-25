Shawmont School interim principal gets heartfelt send-off

The Brief Mr. Jeffrey Petty receives a heartfelt send-off from Shawmont School in Roxborough. Petty, 83, served as interim principal, boosting morale and connecting with students. Students honored him with a surprise celebration, wearing bow ties and glasses.



A special educator at Shawmont School received a surprise send-off that left him overwhelmed with emotion.

What we know:

Mr. Jeffrey Petty, at 83 years old, is saying goodbye to Shawmont School after temporarily stepping in as principal.

He filled the role while the district searched for a new leader.

Petty began his career with the Philadelphia School District 60 years ago and, despite retiring in 2004, returned whenever needed.

The students at Shawmont School organized a heartfelt farewell for Mr. Petty.

They wore bow ties, glasses, and fun socks, reminiscent of Petty's style.

The celebration included handwritten cards and presentations from each grade, bringing Petty to tears.

Petty's impact on the school community is evident through the students' admiration and the positive changes he brought to the school.

Teachers praised him for lifting morale and knowing each student personally.