'She loved life': Woman gunned down in Dunkin' drive-thru remembered as loving single mother

The heartbroken brother of a woman who was killed in front of her son in a "targeted shooting" that unfolded in the drive-thru of a local Dunkin' said he's still in shock about the murder.

Authorities say 35-year-old Rachel King was shot to death around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning outside the Dunkin' in the Melrose Shopping Center. Investigators believe King and her 11-year-old son were in the drive-thru lane when a gunman walked up her vehicle and opened fire.

King, a teacher for more than 10 years at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, was later pronounced dead. Her son who was in the backseat of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

"This is Montgomery County, it's not Philly," Allen King, Rachel's brother, told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeny. "She'll be okay, I'll see her – and I never saw my sister again."

Montgomery County District Attorney Keving Steele told reporters that investigators believe the deadly shooting was "a targeted murder of a mother." The shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a light-colored sedan that may have been a Ford or Mercury.

"I think I might still be in shock to be honest with you," Allen said. "She loved life, she loved living, she would go outside and sit in the grass and just be happy sitting in the grass."

Rachel is remembered as an incredible single mother to her son Jalen. Allen described the two as best friends.

"Single mothers and little boys, they have a very close relationship, and they were best friends," Allen said. "That was his best friend."

A GoFundMe page has been started by Allen to help take care of his young nephew.

"I'm calling in every favor I have on the planet to get him whatever he needs," Allen said.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office or local police.