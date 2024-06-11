Expand / Collapse search

Domestic dispute prompts shelter-in-place in Horsham: police

Updated  June 11, 2024 7:28am EDT
A massive police presence swarmed Horseshoe Lane in Horsham amid a domestic dispute.

HORSHAM, Pa. - Residents on a neighborhood road in Horsham have been told to shelter-in-place Tuesday morning due to police activity prompted by a domestic dispute.

Those who live on Horseshoe Lane in the Horshametowne section of the township are advised to stay indoors until further notice. 

Authorities say the shelter-in-place was first issued around 5 a.m. and is only a precautionary measure.

Country Road is closed due to traffic, according to officials.