Domestic dispute prompts shelter-in-place in Horsham: police

Residents on a neighborhood road in Horsham have been told to shelter-in-place Tuesday morning due to police activity prompted by a domestic dispute.

Those who live on Horseshoe Lane in the Horshametowne section of the township are advised to stay indoors until further notice.

Authorities say the shelter-in-place was first issued around 5 a.m. and is only a precautionary measure.

Country Road is closed due to traffic, according to officials.