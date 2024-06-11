Domestic dispute prompts shelter-in-place in Horsham: police
HORSHAM, Pa. - Residents on a neighborhood road in Horsham have been told to shelter-in-place Tuesday morning due to police activity prompted by a domestic dispute.
Those who live on Horseshoe Lane in the Horshametowne section of the township are advised to stay indoors until further notice.
Authorities say the shelter-in-place was first issued around 5 a.m. and is only a precautionary measure.
Country Road is closed due to traffic, according to officials.