Shelter-in-place lifted in Chalfont after barricade situation ends with arrest

Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody following a barricade incident that triggered a shelter-in-place order Thursday in Chalfont.

Residents in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marian Road were told to stay inside after an armed suspect was reportedly barricaded inside a home.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody without injury before 5 p.m. and brought to a nearby hospital for a "mental health evaluation."

The shelter-in-place has been lifted and nearby roads that closed during the investigation are reopened to traffic.

