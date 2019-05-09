Sheriff: Woman broke into home, sat on couch, petted family dog, washed dishes, then left

Sheriff's deputies in Ohio arrested a woman they said broke into a home and sat on a couch, petting the family's dog before washing their dishes and leaving without taking anything.

Vinton County sheriff's officials said the woman broke into the home in Hamden, Ohio on the morning of May 6.

Authorities received a call around 9 a.m. reporting a burglary at the residence. When deputies arrived, the victim said that a woman had entered the home from the back door, sat on the couch, petted the family dog, washed the dishes, then left.

The victim noted that the woman, whom she did not know, was acting very strangely.

While deputies were talking to the victim, the Vinton County Sheriff's Office received a different call about a woman knocking on doors on a nearby street who matched the description of the burglary suspect.

A deputy was able to locate the woman, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect, identified as Cheyenne Ewing, gave the deputy a false name during the encounter and said she had been awake for two days.

Following her arrest, Ewing was taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail on burglary charges.