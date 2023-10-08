Shooter opens fire on 2 teens in North Philly, critically injuring 1: police

article

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after someone shot him multiple times. Another teen was injured in the same shooting.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Glenwood Avenue Sunday night, around 8:15, on the report of a shooting, according to officials.

Someone shot the 15-year-old in his knee and his back. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old male was shot twice in his elbow. He was also taken to Temple by police and listed as stable.

The shooting scene is actively being investigated and suspects are being sought. No weapons have been recovered.

