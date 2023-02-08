Shooting in Hunting Park leaves 35-year-old man critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Tuesday night, authorities say.
According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4300 block of Old York Road in the city's Hunting Park section around 10:47 p.m.
Authorities say a 35-year-old man was found shot twice in the neck and was transported by medics to Temple Hospital.
He was placed in critical condition from his injuries, police say.
Officials say no arrests were made and the search for a suspect is ongoing.