Man, 20, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, police responded to a shooting on S 56th Street in West Philadelphia just before 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found a 20-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man was unresponsive and had three gunshot wounds to the torso.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition and died a little more than one hour later

Homicide and crime scene units were seen on the street investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.