Officials: South Jersey gas station employee critically injured after being shot during attempted robbery

A South Jersey gas station employee is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a hold-up.

On Monday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Gastrol Gas Station on East Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers say they located a 50-year-old man who had been shot during an attempted robbery.

Surveillance video from the Gastrol Gas Station in Lindenwold shows an employee walking to his car after closing the shop. In the video, the employee is seen sitting inside his SUV when a person comes up to the driver’s side door, opens it, and attempts to rob him.

After words were exchanged between the victim and the suspected robber, police say gunshots were fired.

"It’s very scary. I wouldn’t expect that here," said Marcus Smith of Lindenwold.

Police say first responders rushed the victim, a resident of Marlton, to Cooper University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES

Jason Arrington, another resident of Lindenwold, says incidents like this show you that you have to vigilant, no matter where you are.

"I live right around the corner from here. Just a shock that it occurred here at this place," said Arrington. "Just condolences for his family and keep him in prayer. Keep this town in prayer. I guess now we can see the crime is starting to increase in this area, so we gotta be alert."

As investigators continue to search for the gunman, the victim’s car remains parked right alongside the gas station, reminding every day customers of the crime that happened too close to their home.

"Today’s world, it’s bad. I don’t like it," said Smith. "I don’t like anything about it."

The manager of the gas station told FOX 29 that the victim had only worked there for less than a month.

As authorities continue to investigate, they are asking anyone with information to contact the Camden County Prosecutors Office or Lindenwold Police.