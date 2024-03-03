Shooting in Wawa parking lot leaves 1 injured: police

article

A person is suffering injuries after police say a shooting occurred in Ridley Park Sunday.

Right before 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Delaware County Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Chester Pike.

They say there was a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Wawa in Ridley Park.

One person is confirmed injured.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Delco police are searching for the suspected shooter.



