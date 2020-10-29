Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man, 30, in critical condition

article

A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Arch Street around 11 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say the victim was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Police are working to determine what sparked the gun violence.

