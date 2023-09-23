Shooting inside and outside Kensington nail salon injures woman, police say

article

A woman at a Kensington nail salon was the victim of a shooting happening in and outside of the shop.

The shooting took place Saturday evening, about 7:30, on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue, according to officials.

The bullets rang out both inside and outside the salon and a 43-year-old woman was the victim in the gunfire. She was shot in her leg and foot.

Police took her to Temple University Hospital where she was treated and placed in stable condition.

Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting and note no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

