Shooting investigation shut down busy Montgomery County highway for several hours

A shooting in Montgomery County prompted a huge police presence, as well as several detours and delays for residents for most of the day Saturday.

Dozens of Pennsylvania State Police, as well as officers from surrounding local departments, responded around 4 p.m. to the middle of Route 309.

The investigation shut down the highway for several hours, forcing drivers to detour around the huge scene.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as a suicide, but have yet to release any further details regarding the shooting or why the road was closed.

The person involved in the shooting has also not been identified.