Shooting leaves man, 32, dead in Germantown

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot in Germantown Thursday afternoon,

The shooting occurred around 1:09 p.m. on the 5200 block of Knox Street.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old male was shot multiple times in the head.

Responding medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

