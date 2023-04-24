I-95 reopens after shooting shut down parts of interstate near Columbus Boulevard, PennDOT says

article

All lanes are back open on I-95 north after officials say a shooting erupted on the interstate Monday afternoon.

PennDOT says a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle as it drove on the interstate near Columbus Boulevard.

Several units with Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene to investigate, prompting a closure of northbound lanes. All lanes have since reopened as of 3 p.m.

Police have yet to say if anyone was injured, or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.