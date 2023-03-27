Shooting outside Germantown grocery store leaves man critically injured, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Shattered windows of a food store show the aftermath of a shooting that ended with a man in critical condition Monday morning.
Police say shots were fired outside the Save A Lot grocery store on the 5800 block of Pulaski Avenue around 3:20 a.m.
A 22-year-old was struck in the stomach and wrist. He is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.
It is unclear what led to the shooting, and police have yet to release any suspect description.
An investigation is underway.