Shooting outside Germantown grocery store leaves man critically injured, police say

Shattered windows of a food store show the aftermath of a shooting that ended with a man in critical condition Monday morning.

Police say shots were fired outside the Save A Lot grocery store on the 5800 block of Pulaski Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

A 22-year-old was struck in the stomach and wrist. He is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and police have yet to release any suspect description.

An investigation is underway.