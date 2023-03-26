Wanted felon jumps fence at Dorney Park to evade arrest, police say

Police were led on a search through Dorney Park this weekend after a man wanted on multiple arrest warrants jumped a fence in an attempt to escape.

The pursuit began when 31-year-old Thomas J. Davis Burgess fled from police at the Howard Johnson hotel on Hamilton Boulevard in Allentown. He was believed to be armed at the time, according to authorities.

He was spotted running across the road, then jumping the perimeter fence into Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, which was closed at the time.

Backup was called as police surrounded the park, establishing a perimeter to prevent any further escape.

The suspect was followed throughout the park using surveillance, and eventually found inside a restaurant during a search by police.

Burgess was wanted on an active felony warrant and probation violation. Police say he had also skipped out on bail. He was taken into custody without further incident, and is being held at Lehigh County jail on current and previous criminal charges.