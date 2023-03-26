Pedestrian dies after being struck by train at SEPTA station in Frankford, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Officials say an incoming SEPTA train struck and killed a pedestrian at a Philadelphia station Friday night.
The deadly crash happened at the Bridesburg Station at Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
An inbound train on the Trenton Regional Rails fatally struck the pedestrian, according to SEPTA officials. The victim's gender, age and identity is not known at this time.
Train service was suspended in both directions for a period of time, but has since resumed.