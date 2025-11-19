Man injured after shooting in Spring Garden: police

A shooting near Broad and Spring Garden Streets is under investigation.

What we know:

According to early reports, shots were fired at around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Broad and Spring Garden Streets.

The scene is located near Giant and the Broad Street Line Spring Garden station, just blocks away from Philadelphia Police Headquarters.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital via police, where he is in stable condition.

SKYFOX was live over the scene.

What we don't know:

A motive has not been revealed by detectives.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.