Shooting suspects arrested after police chase crash in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting at a Chinese take-out ended with a police chase, crash and a pair of arrests just a couple of miles away.
Police say they were pursuing the suspects in a Dodge Durango when it crashed into a concrete stoop at 15th and Tioga streets around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Two armed men were arrested in connection to a shooting at China Star on Germantown Avenue, where an SUV was found riddled with bullet holes.
The 28-year-old shooting victim was rushed to the hospital after he drove himself to a nearby firehouse. He is said to be in stable condition.
Police say two weapons and two spare New Jersey license plates were also found inside the suspects' vehicle.
A motive is unknown, and charges have yet to be announced.