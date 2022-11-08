Shootout erupts between SEPTA police and suspect in car in South Philadelphia, police sources say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting on a South Philadelphia street quickly became a shootout with SEPTA police Tuesday morning, according to Philadelphia police sources.
At least one suspect allegedly started firing shots at people on 11th and Ellsworth streets from inside a car around 8 a.m.
Sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that SEPTA officers were behind the car when they tried to stop the shooter(s), engaging in a shootout.
One person, believed to be a suspect, was reportedly shot by officers and transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.