Police: Man killed, teen hurt in shooting aboard North Philadelphia Broad Street Line SEPTA train

Authorities say a man is dead and a teenage boy is hurt following a shooting Monday afternoon aboard a North Philadelphia Broad Street Line train.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a man estimated to be in his 20s suffering from 11 gunshot wounds throughout the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died.

A 16-year-old boy also arrived at Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.