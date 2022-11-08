Police: 20 shots fired at teen, woman on their way home in Frankford, 3 suspect fled
article
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood left a woman and 16-year-old injured Tuesday morning.
Police say the victims were returning home to the 1900 block of Haworth Street when three male suspects opened fire on them around 1 a.m.
The 40-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and leg, and the 16-year-old was shot in the leg, Both were transported to local hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man killed, teen hurt during attempted robbery aboard Broad Street Line SEPTA train
- Police: Car sought after suspects fired into crowd, leaving 9 people injured in Kensington
- Brother of 2 girls killed in MOVE bombing sues city, UPenn
Police say the shooting appears to be targeted with 20 shell casing founds at the scene.
The suspect fled after the shooting, and no arrests have been made. A motive is also still under investigation.