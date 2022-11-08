Police: 20 shots fired at teen, woman on their way home in Frankford, 3 suspect fled

article

A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood left a woman and 16-year-old injured Tuesday morning.

Police say the victims were returning home to the 1900 block of Haworth Street when three male suspects opened fire on them around 1 a.m.

The 40-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and leg, and the 16-year-old was shot in the leg, Both were transported to local hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted with 20 shell casing founds at the scene.

The suspect fled after the shooting, and no arrests have been made. A motive is also still under investigation.