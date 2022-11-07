Police: Car sought after suspects fired into crowd, leaving 9 people injured in Kensington

article

Police have released photos of a vehicle they say was used in a shooting that injured nine people, four of them critically, over the weekend in Kensington.

Gunfire erupted near Kensington and East Allegheny avenues Saturday night when police say several suspects began shooting into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.

Nine men and women, ages 23-49, were struck by gunfire, and transported to local hospitals. Four are said to be in critical condition.

Police say the suspects emerged from a dark-colored car and opened fire in a possible targeted shooting. At least 40 shell casings were found at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

"These individuals may have spotted someone that they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and just began firing at a group of individuals that were there," said Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford.

Surveillance footage captured the suspected car, described as being a 2003-07 Honda Accord Sedan with blue tinted headlights and tinted windows.

Police say the car is also connected to another shooting in Kensington last month that left a 27-year-old man was shot three times. A total of 17 shell casings were found at that scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.