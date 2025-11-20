Shoplifting suspect pulls gun after being caught stealing at Philly Walmart: police

The Brief Video shows a shoplifting suspect pulling a gun on two officers after he was allegedly caught stealing from a Walmart. The suspect is accused of telling the officers, "let me go, or I'll shoot you" before fleeing the store. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.



A shoplifting suspect is seen on video pulling a gun on two officers and demanding to be let go after he was allegedly caught stealing at a Walmart in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say on Halloween night the suspect was stopped for retail theft at the Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard.

After being escorted to the Asset Protection Office, police say the suspect became uncooperative with a Pennsylvania State Constable and Asset Protection Officer.

That's when police say surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a handgun and demanding the officers, "let me go, or I'll shoot you."

Video from outside the store shows the suspect fleeing in a dark-colored hatchback.

What we don't know:

The identity and whereabouts of the suspect remains unknown as of this writing.

Investigators want anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.