Shortage of cancer-fighting drugs leaves patients terrified: 'It's inconceivable'

A national shortage of certain cancer-fighting drugs has patients frightened they won't receive the life-saving treatment they need to continue their heroic fight.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says hospitals across the country are short on several key chemotherapy drugs.

In a statement released earlier this month, CEO Karen E. Knudsen said the shortages that are caused by factors like expanded demand, limited manufacturing capacity, and low profit margins for generic therapies "could lead to delays in treatment that could result in worse outcomes."

Kestra Kelly is battling ovarian cancer for the second time after she lived cancer-free for more than a decade.

Kestra, a mother who now requires chemotherapy, was told she was given one less dose than her regiment required as a "conservation method".

"I met with my doctor & she basically said we’re lowering your dose as a conservation measure," Kestra said. "I was slated for a 6 and lowered me to a 5."

While she remains optimistic that she will ward off cancer once again, Kestra can't hide her feelings about the life-threatening shortage.

"It’s inconceivable that anybody going through any kind of medical need should have to worry about access to medicine," Kestra said. "I don’t understand how this happened, I don’t understand."