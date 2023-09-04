Shot fired after fight breaks out among warehouse employees in Gloucester County: police

A fight between co-workers ended with a gun going off, and a person taken into custody in Gloucester County this weekend.

Police say several employees were involved in the physical fight, which erupted inside a logistics warehouse on the 700 block of Crossroads Boulevard in Logan Township.

One of the employees had a gun, which discharged when he pulled it from his waistband, according to authorities.

No one was struck by the bullet, or injured during the incident.

The man was taken into police custody, but no charges have been announced at this time.