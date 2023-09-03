Firefighters working to contain out-of-control wildfire in Lacey Township near airfield

article

A fire is burning out of control in Ocean County near Miller Airpark.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first alerted they were on scene in Lacy Township a little after 6 a.m. Sunday.

By 11 a.m., they said they were using a backfire operation in order to get ahead of the flames. They went on to say the blaze was estimated at 100 acres with no containment. At 3 p.m., an update from the fire service said the fire had grown to 325 acres with zero containment.

The Berkley Township Police Department alerted the public to numerous road closures in the area and said multiple agencies were on hand fighting the fire.

The Forest Service asked that no drones be used while they worked to contain the fire. Berkley Township police asked the public to avoid the area and to anticipate additional road closures as the day progressed.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.