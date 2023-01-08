Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say

article

Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike.

A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his legs, while a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen.

According to authorities, the men drove themselves to Einstein Medical Center, where the man shot in the abdomen was placed in critical condition. The man with gunshot wounds to the legs was listed as stable.

Police are investigating the scene, but say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.