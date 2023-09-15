Shots fired near Temple University hit several cars; sparks police investigation
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after shots rang out just blocks from Temple University early Friday morning.
Temple students were alerted around 2 a.m. as Philadelphia and campus police responded to reports of the shooting near 15th and Jefferson streets.
At least two vehicles were found struck by gunfire. However, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.
It is unclear what led to the shooting as police investigate.