Shots fired on Smyrna highway in road rage incident: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 10:44am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

SMYRNA, NJ. - A driver fired shots Saturday night at another driver on a Delaware highway in what state police are calling a road rage incident. 

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman was driving north on Smyrna’s State Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m. when she honked her horn at a white SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, that was drifting into her lane. The unknown SUV driver then tailgated her car, flashing high beams and shouting obscenities.

The SUV driver briefly pulled over to the right shoulder and allowed the woman to pass, officials say, but re-entered the lane and fired shots at her vehicle before fleeing near Exit 119. Police say no injuries were reported. 

State police are actively investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them. 