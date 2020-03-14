Shutdown order extended to Delaware, Chester and Bucks counties amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pennsylvania has undertaken sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, including shuttering all schools in the state for two weeks.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday also announced he was extending a day-old shutdown order affecting Montgomery County to encompass Delaware County, another heavily populated Philadelphia suburb the governor said has exhibited “confirmed evidence of risk.”

There are currently six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. The total number of statewide cases is 41.

Those restrictions extended to Chester and Bucks counties on Saturday. The restrictions will be in effect for the next 14 days.

Wolf has said his shutdown order will be continually evaluated and could spread to other counties.

A look at what the restrictions entail:

– Higher education, child day cares and adult care centers will be closed for two weeks.

– Gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, government facilities, utilities and mass transit should continue to operate.

– No-visitor policies are to be adopted by prisons and nursing homes.

– Eligible schools may serve meals to low- income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during the school closure. Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Management is coordinating a distribution plan.

– Non-essential retail facilities were recommended to close. Examples of non-essential businesses include movie theatres, shopping malls and gyms.

– Essential retail facilities such as pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations will remain open.

– Large gatherings of 250 people or more in the county have been suspended.

– Delaware County courts and government offices will operate with a reduced and staggered staff. Juror trials will be discontinued. discontinue juror trials.

“Residents should not be panicking,” said Delaware County Counci Vice Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “The goal is to prevent of the spread of the virus. Limiting unnecessary social outings like going to the movies, the gym, clothes shopping, etc. is how we can accomplish this.”

County officials also stressed that "if it’s not essential to be out, please stay home."

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is urged to call the State Health Department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.